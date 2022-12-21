Positioning itself as a leader in urological care, Adventist Health Hanford has invested in new technology that makes the treatment of kidney stones faster, safer and less invasive for patients, according to a release from the hospital.
The state-of-the-art MOSES Pulse 120H holmium laser by Lumens allows urologists the precision to perform minimally invasive procedures to remove kidney stones of all sizes. For patients, that means shorter surgeries, less anesthesia use, faster recovery times, and a greater likelihood their procedure can be performed on an outpatient basis and not involve a hospital stay.
Adventist Health Hanford is the only hospital in the region to offer the technology, the release stated.
“The Moses laser enables an advanced procedure called HOLEP for enlarged prostates with blockage of the bladder,” said urologist Dr. Ashok. “We’re most excited about how this will lead to a better experience for our patients.”
The MOSES Pulse 120H holmium laser allows surgeons performing stone removal, known as lithotripsy, to precisely identify kidney stones and efficiently ‘dust’ and fragment them so patients can go home stone-free same day. With other lithotripsy procedures, patients would sometimes require second procedures to remove fragments.
“At Adventist Health, we’re committed to ensuring our community receives the safest, highest quality care. Our investment in this technology, which will lead to a better experience for our patients, is a testament to that commitment,” said Gurvinder Kaur, Medical Officer of Adventist Health Central Valley Network. “We’re proud to be the first hospital in the region to offer this technology.”