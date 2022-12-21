Positioning itself as a leader in urological care, Adventist Health Hanford has invested in new technology that makes the treatment of kidney stones faster, safer and less invasive for patients, according to a release from the hospital. 

The state-of-the-art MOSES Pulse 120H holmium laser by Lumens allows urologists the precision to perform minimally invasive procedures to remove kidney stones of all sizes. For patients, that means shorter surgeries, less anesthesia use, faster recovery times, and a greater likelihood their procedure can be performed on an outpatient basis and not involve a hospital stay.

Adventist Health Hanford is the only hospital in the region to offer the technology, the release stated.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you