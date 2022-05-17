Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Selma and Adventist Health Reedley all received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes the hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
Adventist Health Reedley received an A for its first-ever grading. Adventist Health Hanford has now earned six straight A grades. Adventist Health Selma has received four straight A grades. Adventist Health Tulare did not have enough data to participate in the survey.
“Safety is our top priority, from the moment a patient steps through our hospitals’ doors,” said Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, chief medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley, which consists of four hospitals and more than 60 medical offices. “The hard work of protecting our patients never stops. We are constantly evaluating ways to improve our safety processes in order to provide the highest quality of care possible.”
“Receiving an A safety grade is a total team effort, and I’m so grateful for all of our associates and providers who helped us achieve this high honor,” added Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “It is also a privilege and a blessing to have our patients’ trust.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This community should be proud.”
To see full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.