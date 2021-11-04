Adventist Health and Fresno Pacific University are working together to ensure the next generation of nurses is ready to care for residents in the Central Valley, according to a release sent by Adventist.
Last week, four hospital beds, a gurney, a crash cart and a defibrillator were picked up from Adventist Health Tulare and delivered to Fresno Pacific University’s new nursing skills and simulation labs.
The equipment, donated by Adventist Health, was either outdated or not being used.
“We know the world needs more nurses, now more than ever,” said Sheri Pereira, associate patient care executive for Adventist Health Tulare. “While we no longer needed this equipment, we were thrilled to learn that Fresno Pacific University could utilize it to train future RNs. We look forward to seeing the college’s completed skills and simulation labs, and pray for the success of their nursing students and faculty as they begin their new journey.”
“[Adventist Health’s] generosity has furnished us with the most essential components of each bay, a patient bed and emergency equipment for the entire bay,” added Dr. Alexis Ramirez, assistant program director for Fresno Pacific University’s BSN program. “This equipment will be used to train future generations of nurses for the Central Valley and our underserved populations.”
The nursing skills lab, which is being designed to mirror an acute care hospital environment, will be used primarily by BSN students, starting with the inaugural class in Fall 2022.
The simulation area will also be used by students pursuing RSN to BSN and MSN degrees.
