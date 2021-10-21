Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, celebrated the opening of its new location in Hanford on 1840 W. Lacey Blvd. with a community event Thursday.
The event included a blood drive led by Central California Blood Center, free COVID vaccines courtesy of Adventist Health and a performance from Hanford West High School’s jazz band.
“We are thrilled to open the doors to our first Advance location in Central California,” said Joe Garcia, Advance’s vice president of operations. “It is always exciting to enter a new market for our brand. While we’re a new name to residents in Hanford, our team members are looking forward to providing friendly, expert advice and best-in-class auto parts and products, so that our customers can get the right part at the right time for their vehicles.”
While new to the California market, Advance has more than 4,700 stores located across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The retailer carries a full assortment of leading name brand automotive aftermarket parts and products, including FRAM fluids and oil filters, Carquest parts, Meguiar’s wash and wax products and DieHard batteries.
Advance also offers same day services, including in-store and curbside pickup in 30 minutes or less for orders placed online at AdvanceAutoParts.com or within the Advance app. Additionally, the store team provides free curbside services, including battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation and check engine light scanning.
The new store measures approximately 8,300 sq. feet and employs 11 team members. The store first opened on Saturday, Oct. 9, and is the first of more than 100 locations Advance plans to open in California over the next several months.
Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
