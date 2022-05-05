The California High Speed Rail Authority board said they would pay for preliminary designs for four Valley train stations including Fresno and the Kings/Tulare station in Hanford.
The design shown here is an artist's conception with parking, bus connections and an elevated passenger waiting area. All the designs have a fan canopy structure to shelter passengers from wind and sun. HSR has moved the location of the elevated station north of the Cross Valley Rail Line as well as north of Hwy. 198. In the future, passengers connecting to Visalia might use this ground-level Cross Valley line.
The HSR station would be accessed east of Highway 43 at the Lacey roundabout. As of this month, the California High-Speed Rail Authority has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to procure design services for the Central Valley stations.
SGMA impact may not be so dire
Fewer field and forage crops on tap
A Cal Poly study “Addressing Water Scarcity” authored by Professor Michael McCullough on the effect of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) in the Tule Sub Basin in the Central Valley shows the long term effect of the ongoing drought and expected restrictions on groundwater.
It says by 2040, SGMA will likely result in fewer field crops like silage being grown but as to acreage reduction of more valuable permanent crops like grapes and citrus - not so much. The study was discussed this past week on a YouTube podcast sponsored by Milk Producers Council and is still available on their website.
The study assumed a drastic decrease in groundwater pumping in the basin between now and 2040, but an active water trade effort adding back some 40,000 acre feet to the larger 226,400 acre-feet drop in pumped groundwater. This extra supply would come from a combination of recharge, reservoir expansion and water trades.
No collapse expected
While one might imagine such a big loss would result in a wholesale collapse of the area’s economy, the study suggests otherwise.
Groundwater scarcity will result in big declines in field crop plantings while permanent crops like citrus and grapes will continue to be grown in the Tule area at slightly reduced acreage. Citrus grown today on 31,300 acres will decline to 28,100 and almonds from 52,400 to 46,700 acres by 2040, says the report.
The Tule area has been the epicenter of some of the worst land subsidence due to over-pumping, requiring a multi-million expense to rebuild the Friant Kern Canal - now underway.
The study has yet to tackle the impact of long term water scarcity on dairy farms except to point out that dairies will likely be growing less of their own feed crop like alfalfa, for the cows, as they do today.
Imported feed will be more common if one can find it. David De Groot, watermaster on the Tule River and an engineer with 4Creeks, commented that this change will impact how dairy farmers manage their manure currently spread on their own adjacent farm land. A dairy component of this study is underway. De Groot expects dairy digesters will help. He advises dairies to put in water meters and learn just what their “water budget" is.
Staffer with Milk Producers Council, Geoffrey Vanden Heuvel, remarked that field crop prices right now are so high it could encourage more planting of crops like hay - fetching $400 a ton now - about a 35% more than a few years ago.
“It’s pretty impressive when a truck load of hay worth $10,000 comes by,” he jokes.
As for the fate of farmworkers, some are sounding the alarm of some kind of collapse of the San Joaquin Valley’s agriculture workforce with so much land being retired.
But the same study suggests the impact on the farm labor economy may be more muted since field crops do not employ large numbers like permanent crops do. Citrus grown in the Tule basin now employs about 6,612 workers but after SGMA is implemented, the citrus industry in 2040 would still employ just under 6,000. That’s not exactly a collapse of the ag workforce.
Emissions from cattle burps seen from space
Cattle burps from a Kern County feedlot have generated plumes of a powerful greenhouse gas that have been detected by satellites for the first time, according to a company.
Methane emissions from the Bear 5 feedlot near I-5 ranged from 443 kilograms (977 pounds) to 668 kilograms per hour on Feb. 2, according to GHGSat Inc., which owns high-resolution satellites. If those emissions are sustained for a year, the cattle would release 5,116 tons of gas, enough to power 15,402 homes, the Montreal-based company said in a statement.
Coalinga to take PG&E street lights
A public hearing will be held before the Coalinga City Council to consider adopting a Resolution of Necessity to acquire streetlight facilities owned by Pacific Gas and Electric by eminent domain.
The streetlight facilities provide lighting to public streets within the public right-of-way. This acquisition will establish various benefits for the community, claim the city, “including lower rates, cost savings, expedited maintenance, and authority over the lighting design, which are all for the public good.”
The public hearing is set for May 19 at 6 p.m.