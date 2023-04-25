Two grants totaling nearly $750,000 will help Fresno Pacific University more quickly prepare highly qualified teachers for Valley classrooms. 

The California Commission for Teacher Credentialing (CCTC) grants will help FPU consolidate its teacher education-credential training from five years — four years of instruction for the B.A. and one for the credential — to four years for both. This will be accomplished through direct-transfer partnerships with regional community colleges including Reedley, Clovis, Fresno City, College of the Sequoias and others.

“It’s exciting that FPU students who want to become teachers will be able to save time and money, ultimately beginning their careers a year sooner! This partnership with California Commission on Teacher Credentialing is a crucial investment in FPU, its students, and a synergistic way for FPU to connect with our local community colleges and together inspire future generations of Central Valley teachers,” says Anna James Miller, director of grant funding support and foundations relations, who provided project management, budgeting and editing support for both grants.

