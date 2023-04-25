Two grants totaling nearly $750,000 will help Fresno Pacific University more quickly prepare highly qualified teachers for Valley classrooms.
The California Commission for Teacher Credentialing (CCTC) grants will help FPU consolidate its teacher education-credential training from five years — four years of instruction for the B.A. and one for the credential — to four years for both. This will be accomplished through direct-transfer partnerships with regional community colleges including Reedley, Clovis, Fresno City, College of the Sequoias and others.
“It’s exciting that FPU students who want to become teachers will be able to save time and money, ultimately beginning their careers a year sooner! This partnership with California Commission on Teacher Credentialing is a crucial investment in FPU, its students, and a synergistic way for FPU to connect with our local community colleges and together inspire future generations of Central Valley teachers,” says Anna James Miller, director of grant funding support and foundations relations, who provided project management, budgeting and editing support for both grants.
A $499,055 Integrated Teacher Preparation Program Implementation and Expansion Grant was awarded for nine credential pathways. The grant was written by Laura Gonzalez, Ed.D., liberal arts program director, and Whitney Wall Bortz, Ph.D., assistant professor of liberal studies.
A $249,995 Integrated Teacher Preparation Program Planning Grant was awarded for the Integrated Early Childhood Development BA/PK-3 credential. The grant was written by Carol Gossett, Ed.D., associate professor and program director of early childhood development, and Sandy Frisby, Ed.D., assistant professor and associate program director of early childhood development.
The CCTC made $20 million available for the planning grants as well as implementation and expansion grants, all designed to help regionally accredited institutions of higher education to develop plans to create four-year integrated teacher preparation programs to produce credentialed teachers in areas where there are shortages: special education, bilingual education, science, health, computer science, technology, engineering, mathematics, transitional kindergarten or kindergarten. FPU is one of 19 institutions to receive a planning grant and one of 15 to receive an implementation grant in this round of funding.