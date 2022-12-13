 Skip to main content
2023 World Ag Expo Top-10 New Product winners announced

The Smart Sprayer by Mantis Ag Technology of Gonzales, California, is shown. 

Results are in for World Ag Expo’s 2023 Top-10 New Products Competition. The winners will be showcased Feb. 14-16, 2023 during the World Ag Expo in Tulare.

The impressive field of new products were submitted for the contest by exhibitors of the largest annual agricultural show of its kind. Products ranged from a safety innovation to autonomous robots to resource-saving products. The contest judges consisted of farmers, ranchers and industry professionals.

Winners will be noted on show maps, marked with “Top-10 Winner” flags at the show, and recognized at an awards session at World Ag Expo Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

A BeeHome by Beewise of Oakland is shown. 
Bluewhite Pathfinders by Bluewhite of Fresno are shown. 
A Herbicide GUSS by GUSS Automation of Kingsburg is shown. 

