Officials and supporters of Visalia-based Kaweah Health are literally begging the state to help keep the good ship afloat after three years of COVID-inflicted losses.
But the healthcare district can’t rest or simply wait for relief. As of Jan. 17 they have announced cuts to stem the tide of red ink and rightsize their pandemic-impacted budget. With cuts in their credit rating, leaders are launching a strategy called “Back in the Black.” Here is the challenge as they describe it to the governor.
"Kaweah Health, the largest of the 33 district hospitals still operating in California, has experienced dramatic challenges during the pandemic.
• Cumulative operating losses of $133 million from pandemic start to Oct. 31, offset in part by federal Provider Relief Funds of $61 million.
• State mandates to cease all elective surgeries during COVID surges, forcing huge losses locally.
• Soaring costs of contract labor due to the labor shortage caused by COVID-19 — $80 million in traveling nurses and $16 million in staff bonuses.
• 52,274 COVID-19 outpatient cases — 11% of Tulare County population.
• 5,591 COVID-19 positive inpatients
• Increased average length of stay from 5.3 days before COVID-19 to 10.2 days from pandemic beginning to current time."
Cuts in jobs continue
Now Kaweah Health says they will make cuts, particularly in staffing costs. The district has already reduced employee numbers by 106 and eliminated 90 open positions that had not been filled when they could not find any. Now in January and early February 2023 the hospital will eliminate an additional 94 positions bringing the job cuts to 200.
In a report to the district finance committee this week administration said the cuts should have an annualized positive impact of $21 million.
Dramatic cuts are also underway in the hospital’s bulging contract labor numbers that were necessary during the pandemic when so many staff were out sick.
The district had hired up to 229 full-time-equivalent positions that have been gradually pared down to 110 with 70 more scheduled to be reduced. The goal will be to use no more than 40 contract labor staffers by the end of the year. Today, contract labor expense is less than half it was last May. Administration says that should mean $55 million in annual savings.
Other labor savings categories include a reduction in overtime that will save $5.2 million on an annual basis and cuts in shift-bonuses that should save $6.2 million in this fiscal year. The hospital has also stopped contributing to employees’ 401K plans - about a $10 million savings.
All these cuts add up to around $98 million annually - a major step toward fiscal health although likely not popular with those who are laid off. You could argue, however, the hospital lives to provide care another day.
“We’re going to get back on our feet,” declares hospital CEO Gary Herbst.
Credit rating downgraded
Herbst says "In the meantime, our credit rating was downgraded to a Ba1, we’re down to 76 days cash on hand, so yeah, it is dire, but we see improvement. We definitely are seeing our dependence on contract labor decline significantly and so we expect that will start showing some bottom line improvement.
"I’m confident that the things we’re doing and the additional things we will do will stem the tide so to speak. It’s going to be a long road to recovery without a doubt. It’s going to take several years to get back to where we were pre-pandemic.”
More Medi-Cal patients
Herbst adds that "we really do need the legislature to address is the whole Medi-Cal program because we continue to expand Medi-Cal eligibility to more and more populations. I think the governor has now expanded it to the entire undocumented immigrant population which has certainly increased the utilization of hospitals and clinics and so forth, but we are already losing tens of millions of dollars a year taking care of the Medi-Cal population and so as you add to the eligibility it just makes matters worse. Going forward we really need that to be addressed. That needs to be a permanent fix."
Herbst says the hospital is on a financial path forward that could balance its deficit by March. But the hospital, still facing debt, would continue to lose money. They say they still need help from Sacramento and that the state has yet to answer their pleas.
Lennar plans large subdivision in Lemoore
The Lemoore Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lemoore council chamber on a request by Lennar Homes to build a 362-lot single-family residential subdivision to be developed in three phases with a 1.1 acre park on 23.4 acres. The project is located south of Bush Street and east of College Avenue, west of Hwy. 41.
Barn door shutting on area egg ranch while another opens
Another "mom and pop" egg ranch will close their barn doors in the Valley. Even with eggs in short supply nationwide and prices climbing to new heights, it has not been enough to keep a 100-year-old egg farm from going out of business.
John Lewis Jr., president of Farmer John Egg Farm in Bakersfield, confirmed that the family operation will close its doors by the end of the month. The move comes as commercial poultry farms across the country have been pummeled by avian influenza, which has led to bird losses topping 57 million and shoppers facing sticker shock on eggs.
But Lewis said the family isn’t calling it quits because of impacts from avian influenza. He said they’re pulling out because they can’t afford the cost of going cage-free, now required by state law. Retrofitting the farm, he said, would cost $4 million to $5 million, and “we didn’t have the money.”
At 75, Lewis has been in the egg business for 50 years and would “still rather be a farmer … rather be out there in the chicken coop.” The farm once maintained 300,000 egg layers but stopped production last year when Proposition 12, the cage-free mandate, went into effect. Its facilities have since sat idle as the farm changed its business from producing eggs to strictly selling eggs from other farms.
As Lewis advised, to stay in the egg business in California you need to be well capitalized and size matters.
Just in the past few weeks a new big egg co-op was launched called ProEgg. The new egg farmer cooperative in the western United States intends to bring sustainability and supply chain stability to its customers through its eight independent shell egg production members. ProEgg, a farmer cooperative formed under the Capper-Volstead Act, will serve 13 states, and is committed to providing retail and foodservice shell egg customers with collaborative solutions that will help stabilize the shell egg supply in this period of high egg demand.
The eight companies that are members of the cooperative are recognized leaders in egg production. They include Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.; Central Valley Eggs, LLC; Colorado Egg, LLC; Hickman’s Egg Ranch, Inc.; Oakdell Egg Farms, Inc.; Opal Foods LLC; Ritewood, Inc.; and Willamette Egg Farms. LLC Central Valley Eggs is in Kern County.
Ric Herrera, ProEgg’s CEO, will be overseeing sales and customer relations for the farmers. He anticipates that by reducing supply shortages, consumers will also see a price reduction.
“I see this model being key to the sustainability of egg producers in this country,” he says. “There are a lot of smaller producers that don’t have the scale of operations to cope with a hit to their production, and a lot of them are facing a decision to leave the industry. It’s a scary, scary thought.”
One new member says his motivation for joining the co-op is that he’s particularly worried about future bird flu outbreaks.
Since the outbreak was detected in February 2022, it’s been deemed the deadliest year for outbreaks in U.S. history. More than 57 million birds in hundreds of commercial and backyard flocks have been affected by it —according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture data. The depopulations at commercial facilities have decreased the domestic egg supply by about 7.5 percent on average each month since the outbreak began.
Ag Alert contributed to this story
NOAA says we are transitioning to El Nino conditions
Californians might swear El Nino is already here after nine atmospheric river storms swept into the state over the past few weeks. Indeed, the sudden switch to extreme and stormy wetness appeared to have surprised forecasters, who had been predicting another dry winter. But now NOAA has suggested warming eastern Pacific waters over the next few months means we are moving from La Nina to El Nino conditions as the year goes on.
The pattern could change next fall, not to a strong El Nino but a modest (0.5) level.