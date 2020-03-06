Bush Safety Fair: Reducing the Risks through Engagement and Education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (NNS) -- Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), in coordination with USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), held its second safety fair Feb. 20 to promote working proper practices and share information on the newest technological advances in safety equipment. The fair was a coordinated effort bring the ship’s crew and NNSY’s workforce together and focus on the project’s most important goal: safety first.
Multiple vendors attended the safety fair to share and promote the newest equipment and share in the newest technologies available. Bush’s Project Superintendent Jeff Burchett stated, “The vendors here today are showing the newest safety gear available. This gear greatly helps in reducing the risk of injury.” He added, “The Bush is just two days shy of being at NNSY for a year and this safety fair was a great way to remind everyone that safety always comes first. I’m very excited for the turnout of the safety fair, and the participation of the workforce and the ship’s force is the best I’ve seen.”
Promoting involvement, participation and ownership at every level, the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Office (OSHE) (Code 106) had several informational displays throughout the fair. OSHE’s vision is to create and enforce polices to improve the safety and health of workers, improve work conditions and reduce the effect of industrial work on the environment. Mary Williams of the Code 106.24 Hazzard Prevention and Analysis Branch said, “I’m here today to provide information on ways to submit Safety Deficiency Reports, reporting and documenting “near miss” incidents and the reporting of unsafe acts within NNSY.”
The safety fair informed employees of the importance of comprehensive safety programs and how they are designed to prevent injuries and accidents both on Bush and throughout NNSY.
Combined efforts in safety have historically proven to be beneficial to the shipyard. Sharing safety practices from previous jobs are vital. Project Safety Manager Clayton Tweed, Code 106, and Bush’s Safety Officer, Commander Jeff Desmond, shared similar views when it came to safety coming first every day and expressed what a wonderful event the safety fair was in bringing the ship’s force and workforce together to provide them with the information they need and the necessary equipment they require. Tweed said, “This fair is the best way to get the information out to everyone and it is great that we are now having our second safety fair since the Bush has been at NNSY. We are able to inform new employees and new ship’s crew members that may not have been onboard for the last safety fair.”
Employees and Sailors came to the safety fair to learn about new products, see safety demonstrations, and gather safety information on best practices. Employees and Sailors are the heart of what we do here, and NNSY has made it a priority to put their safety first. The shipyard is in the process of being recertified as a Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Site, with VPP managers also attending to provide information and education to the workforce.