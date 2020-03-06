Bush Safety Fair: Reducing the Risks through Engagement and Education

Combined efforts in safety have historically proven to be beneficial to the shipyard. Sharing safety practices from previous jobs are vital. Project Safety Manager Clayton Tweed, Code 106, and Bush’s Safety Officer, Commander Jeff Desmond, shared similar views when it came to safety coming first every day and expressed what a wonderful event the safety fair was in bringing the ship’s force and workforce together to provide them with the information they need and the necessary equipment they require. Tweed said, “This fair is the best way to get the information out to everyone and it is great that we are now having our second safety fair since the Bush has been at NNSY. We are able to inform new employees and new ship’s crew members that may not have been onboard for the last safety fair.”