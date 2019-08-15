After completing one of the best seasons in program history, the Fresno State Bulldogs head into 2019 looking to continue their upward ascend.
The Bulldogs are the defending Mountain West Conference Champions after defeating Boise State in the championship game last season. They then went on to win the Las Vegas Bowl over Arizona State University.
Jeff Tedford, Fresno State head coach has been happy what he has seen during fall camp.
"The energy was there, the attention detail was there," Tedford said. "There is a lot of excitement to get back on the field after a long summer of workouts."
Fresno State will have question marks on the offensive side of the ball with Jorge Reyna stepping in to replace Marcus McMaryion who graduated. The Bulldogs also replace Kesean Johnson who graduated.
Running back Ronnie Rivers, the Most Valuable Player of the Las Vegas Bowl, returns for his junior season.
Rivers ended 2018 with 759 yards and 10 touchdowns. He missed three games due to injury.
On the defensive side of the ball, Hanford native Juju Hughes will help lead the way for the Bulldogs, He will be joined by Mychal Walker.
Hughes was sixth on the team with 78 tackles in 2018 and was tied for the team lead with four interceptions. Walkers was second on the team with 87 tackles. He was second on the team in 2018 with 4.5 sacks and also had one interception and two fumble recoveries.
"I see a lot of potential and a lot of raw talent on the field," Walker said. "Guys are flying around. I am excited for this team."
Fresno State opens their 2019 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31 against University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs first home game of the season will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Minnesota.
The Bulldogs begin defense on their Mountain West Conference Championship on Oct. 12 at Air Force.
Hughes is not thinking yet about playing his final season as a member of the Bulldogs, but rather what he needs to do to keep improving.
"I just put my head down and work. I'm not thinking that this is my last season," Hughes said. "I am just happy to be out here with my guys, trying to get better and take it one game at a time. We are just trying to go out and win."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.