Bulldogs announce 2020 schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Fresno State football team learned its 2020 Mountain West conference schedule on Thursday morning, as the league office finalized the Bulldogs' week-by-week slate of games for the upcoming season.
The Bulldogs knew the dates for their nonconference opponents - Idaho State (Sept. 5), Colorado (Sept. 12), Texas A&M (Oct. 10) and New Mexico State (Oct. 17) - and the league filled in the gaps.
After Fresno State opens its season with back-to-back nonconference games, the Bulldogs will enjoy their sole bye week of the season in week three before preparing to open Mountain West action at home against Air Force (Sept. 26). Fresno State will follow the Air Force game with a road trip to Fort Collins to play at Colorado State (Oct. 3) for its first two conference games before taking a pause to return to nonconference play.
The Bulldogs continue their campaign with their trip to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, and will host New Mexico State the following weekend. Fresno State will open West Division competition at Nevada (Oct. 24) in week eight, then host Hawai'i (Oct. 31) before returning to the state of Nevada to play at UNLV (Nov. 7).
The Bulldogs will stay on the road for its final regular season away game in week 11 when they travel to play Utah State (Nov. 14). Fresno State ends its year with crucial back-to-back West Division games against San Diego State (Nov. 21) and San Jose State (Nov. 28) at Bulldog Stadium.
Thursday's release represents the first phase in the 2020 football schedule process as Mountain West national television partners (CBS Sports and FOX Sports) will initiate a selection process which may include the shift of game days to a Thursday or Friday. Fresno State's nonconference schedule will not change.
The 2020 Mountain West football season will conclude with the championship game, played between the two divisional leaders, on Dec. 5. The championship game will be hosted by the divisional champion with the highest winning percentage in conference games only. In the event of a tie, the league has a series of tie-breaker scenarios.
2020 FRESNO STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5: Idaho State
Sept. 12: at Colorado
Sept. 19: BYE WEEK
Sept. 26^: Air Force*
Oct. 3^: at Colorado State
Oct. 10: at Texas A&M
Oct. 17: New Mexico State
Oct. 24^: at Nevada
Oct. 31^: Hawai'i*
Nov. 7^: at UNLV
Nov. 14^: at Utah State
Nov. 21^: San Diego State*
Nov. 28^: San Jose State*
Dec. 5: Mountain West Championship Game
^ - dates subject to change to Thursdays or Fridays
* - indicates conference game / bold indicates home game
MOUNTAIN WEST HOME GAMES (4)
Sept. 26 vs. Air Force
2019 outcome: L, 43-24
2019 opp. record: 11-2 (7-1 MW)
All-time series: AF leads 6-3
Oct. 31 vs. Hawai'i
2019 outcome: W, 41-38
2019 opp. record: 10-5 (5-3 MW)
All-time series: FS leads 29-22-1
Nov. 21 vs. San Diego State
2019 outcome: L, 17-7
2019 opp. record: 10-3 (5-3 MW)
All-time series: SDSU leads 30-25-4
Nov. 28 vs. San Jose State
2019 outcome: L, 17-16
2019 opp. record: 5-7 (2-6 MW)
All-time series: FS leads 42-38-3
MOUNTAIN WEST ROAD GAMES (4)
Oct. 3 at Colorado State
2019 outcome: L, 41-31
2019 opp. record: 4-8 (3-5 MW)
All-time series: CSU leads 10-5
Oct. 24 at Nevada
2019 outcome: L, 35-28
2019 opp. record: 7-6 (4-4 MW)
All-time series: FS leads 29-21-1
Nov. 7 at UNLV
2019 outcome: W, 56-27
2019 opp. record: 4-8 (2-6 MW)
All-time series: FS leads 15-7
Nov. 14 at Utah State
2019 outcome: L, 37-35
2019 opp. record: 7-6 (6-2 MW)
All-time series: FS leads 17-13-1
