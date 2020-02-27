Bulldogs announce 2020 schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Fresno State football team learned its 2020 Mountain West conference schedule on Thursday morning, as the league office finalized the Bulldogs' week-by-week slate of games for the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs knew the dates for their nonconference opponents - Idaho State (Sept. 5), Colorado (Sept. 12), Texas A&M (Oct. 10) and New Mexico State (Oct. 17) - and the league filled in the gaps.

After Fresno State opens its season with back-to-back nonconference games, the Bulldogs will enjoy their sole bye week of the season in week three before preparing to open Mountain West action at home against Air Force (Sept. 26). Fresno State will follow the Air Force game with a road trip to Fort Collins to play at Colorado State (Oct. 3) for its first two conference games before taking a pause to return to nonconference play.

The Bulldogs continue their campaign with their trip to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, and will host New Mexico State the following weekend. Fresno State will open West Division competition at Nevada (Oct. 24) in week eight, then host Hawai'i (Oct. 31) before returning to the state of Nevada to play at UNLV (Nov. 7).