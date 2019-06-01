A new and exciting chapter is on the horizon at Reedley College, as Dr. Jerry Buckley takes over as president of the campus Monday, June 3. Dr. Buckley comes to the Central Valley from the Santa Clarita Community College District, where he served as assistant superintendent/vice president of academic affairs since August of 2013. Prior to that, Dr. Buckley was the vice president of instruction for the San Diego Community College District.
Dr. Buckley’s resume is extensive, also working for the Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District as senior dean of planning, research & institutional effectiveness, acting vice president of academic affairs, dean, interim associate dean and professor.
Mr. Buckley earned his Ed.D. in educational leadership from San Diego State, his M.A. in biology from Cal State Fullerton and his B.S. in biological sciences from USC. Dr. Buckley is also a graduate of the LACCD/UCLA Presidents Academy.
“I am very much looking forward to this new and exciting chapter,” said Dr. Buckley. “Reedley College already has a great foundation in place. They have an outstanding tradition of academic and athletic excellence with a dedicated faculty, staff and administration. I am honored to be in this position to help our students succeed.”
