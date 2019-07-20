Brothers Osborne takes stage at Tachi Palace and Casino

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is proud to present country hit makers Brothers Osborne on Friday, July 26th at 7:30 p.m. in the 45,000 square foot outdoor Sprung. Tachi Palace offers the premier entertainment experience in the area.
Country Music Association Award (CMA) winning Brothers Osborne is a country duo consisting of bothers T.J. and John Osborne. Seven of their singles have charted on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay with their most successful song, “Stay A Little Longer,” peaking at Number 2 and was certified Platinum.
The success of that single led to the release of their debut album, Pawn Shop, and it included two hit singles “21 Summer” and “It Ain’t My Fault,” both of which landed on the country music charts as well.
Brothers Osborne have won six music awards including the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and Music Video of the Year for “It Ain’t My Fault” at the 2017 CMA Awards. They also were named New Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Tickets for Brothers Osborne are $40 for general admission in the bleachers section and standing room only. PIT sections are $75 and $90 and are standing room only. Tickets are available at www.tachipalace.com, or at the Hotel Gift Shop. Premier Club Card members get $5 per ticket when purchased at the Gift Shop. Doors open at 6 p.m. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.
