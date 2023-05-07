I’ve been a Christian now for 23 years. Over that time, I’ve observed a couple of trends. One of the major ones is that there seem to be more women at church and church events than men. I’m sure there are a lot of variables to that equation but I believe one of the major ones would have to be the ability to connect.
Women seem to connect in deep ways and quicker than men. And, to be honest, there is almost a taboo about men sharing feelings, so many men draw back from those types of arenas. But the sad truth is that men are starving for real connection.
I meet up with a couple of friends every week to play a board game. I’m unwilling to disclose the name of the game because it’s nerdy, so just insert the coolest game you know. We play every week and sometimes when I get home my wife asks me, “How is ______” and almost every time I say “good.” Then she follows with, “What did you guys talk about?” to which I respond “nothing.” That conversation happens in that cadence almost every time. And every time my wife is blown away that I just spent three hours with these guys and we really didn’t talk about anything important.
I’d be willing to bet that most guy hang-outs tend to be similar to this unless heavy alcohol is involved.
Luckily, the men I hang out with on those nights I actually do have a deep relationship with. We talk about the hard and deep things of life…just not on game night.
I’m not sure many men have deep relationships with other men. They tend to keep it on the surface.
As a Christian, deep friendships are vital. Our faith is not singular in function, it is family oriented.
So, the question I have for the disconnected men reading this article is this: Are your deepest relationships rooted in Christ or are they just based on your hobbies? Do you have a band of brothers or just buddies? Buddies are alright; they are better than having no one.
But buddies are rooted in your hobbies. You have golf buddies, surf buddies, guys that play poker, but I’m hoping you have something much deeper. The type of guys that don’t leave a relationship with you when the hobby is over.
You need gospel-centered relationships - deep and abiding friendships that stick around in hard times. You need more than a buddy. You need a band of brothers. Guys that love you, care about you and know you.
You need some friends with refrigerator rights. The guys that come into your house and don’t need to ask where the sodas are; they just go straight for it. They go in and make themselves at home. The guys that not only have refrigerator rights to your house, but also to your heart. The guys that can come in and ask what is going on here? The guys that don’t mind calling you out. They are willing to risk your friendship to say the hard things because they love you more than they love being your buddy.
Every guy needs friends like this because we are wired to have deep friendships. We need a band of brothers that is willing to go to war on our behalf. Because our battle is not against flesh and blood but against spiritual principalities. We need people that will pray for us and hold us up in life's darkest times.
So, who’s got your back?
If you are looking for a band of brothers visit Koinonia and check out our men’s groups.