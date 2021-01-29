Old Millerton Road closed for repairs
FRESNO — The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning has closed a bridge on Old Millerton Road and implemented a detour while crews work to assess safety needs of the structure. An inspection conducted this week found the bridge to be damaged and in need of immediate repair.
In the interest of public safety, the bridge will remain closed with the detour in place until a detailed assessment is completed and necessary repairs can be made. Repairs will be done as soon as the bridge can be evaluated by department staff and a determination is made as to what needs to be completed to safely reopen the bridge.
The County urges drivers to use caution in the area, be mindful of crews and equipment at work, and drive safely. We thank you for your understanding and patience while the assessment and repairs take place and the bridge is restored to a safe condition as soon as possible.
— Staff Reports
Hurt California inmate firefighter released from ICE hold
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An injured California inmate firefighter has been released from federal immigration detention and is home with his parents and sister for the first time since his arrest more than two decades ago when he was age 16, his attorney said Thursday.
Bounchan Keola, now 39, was hurt when a tree fell on him while he was helping fight a deadly wildfire southwest of Redding in Northern California in early October.
He was released from a California state prison two weeks later but was immediately picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under a cooperation agreement despite the state's so-called immigrant sanctuary law.
Keola was freed Wednesday under a court precedent that says detainees can't be held indefinitely if they can't be deported and if they aren't dangerous or a flight risk, said Anoop Prasad, an attorney with the Immigrant Rights Program of the Asian Law Caucus.
In this case, his native country of Laos won't issue travel documents, Prasad said.
“He’s never had a birth certificate or a passport and legally he doesn’t have citizenship in any country,” Prasad said.
Keola is a legal resident of the U.S. after he and his parents fled Laos when he was 2 and settled in California in 1988. But federal law allows the deportation of immigrants with certain criminal convictions.
