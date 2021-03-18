Adventist Health to honor COVID-19 victims on anniversary
CENTRAL VALLEY – Adventist Health in the Central Valley will hold a moment of silence and light tribute at all four of its hospitals to commemorate the one-year anniversary of COVID-19. The faith-based organization is observing Friday, March 19, as the one-year anniversary, since it coincides with the California lockdown on that date in 2020. The hospital exteriors will be illuminated in blue, beginning at 8 p.m., to honor the lives lost during the pandemic. The moment of silence and prayer will be shared via the hospitals’ overhead announcement at the same time.
The moment of silence and light tribute at Adventist Health hospitals in Hanford, Selma, Reedley and Tulare. will take place at 8 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at the following locations:
Adventist Health Hanford – 115 Mall Drive, Hanford, CA
Adventist Health Selma – 1141 Rose Ave., Selma, CA
Adventist Health Reedley – 372 W. Cypress Ave., Reedley, CA
Adventist Health Tulare – 869 N. Cherry St., Tulare, CA
“We want to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in a safe and beautiful way,” says Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “Our hearts are with those who have lost family and friends, since the beginning of this pandemic, and our hopes are for a healthier future.”
— Staff Reports
California police on paid leave over degrading, vulgar texts
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two Northern California police officers are on paid leave after a news outlet reported that they are accused of sending degrading and violent text messages about women, people with mental illness and the homeless.
Eureka Police Chief Steve Watson announced Wednesday that Sgt. Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez and Officer Mark Meftah were on leave “effective immediately,” hours after The Sacramento Bee published its report about the vulgar text messages allegedly sent in a group chat. Watson said an outside investigator would conduct a review.
“While we leave room for the investigation to reveal more information, we also fully denounce the content of the communications that have been reported,” Watson wrote in a message posted to Facebook, adding that he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the texts.
The Eureka Police Officers’ Association condemned the messages as abhorrent and egregious, and urged a fair and prompt investigation.
Reyna-Sanchez and Meftah did not comment to The Bee. The Associated Press could not reach the officers for comment Thursday. Police spokeswoman Brittany Powell said the department and union president did not know if the officers had retained a lawyer or other representative to speak on their behalf.
The text messages were allegedly circulated among six officers on a single squad led by Reyna-Sanchez, who burst out in anger in April 2020 after a suspect posted bail and walked out of jail. He urged his team to shoot the suspect if spotted, according to messages reviewed by the news organization.
Watson said the messages occurred between January to August of last year.
Eureka is a coastal town of 27,000 people and the seat of Humboldt County. The department has worked hard to change its image and improve relations with residents, including minorities and people experiencing homelessness, the chief said.
Meftah bantered with the sergeant about women’s bodies and said he would “beat down” protesters he called hippies, according to the messages reviewed by The Sacramento Bee. They joked about homeless people having sex in public.
In one exchange, they talked about a woman with a history of mental illness and a shoplifting habit, the newspaper reported.
“Get pics of her rack!!” Reyna-Sanchez wrote, according to the newspaper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!