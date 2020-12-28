Man arrested at Kohl's for alleged indecent exposure incident
VISALIA — On Saturday, at 2:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kohls, 2208 S. Mooney, for an indecent exposure incident. An adult female reported a male unknown to her followed her through the store and exposed himself.
Officers located the alleged individual, Adrian Souza, inside the store and arrested him. Souza was found to be a registered sex offender and on active CDC Parole. He was booked at Tulare County Pretrial Facility for Indecent Exposure and a Parole violation.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.
— Staff Reports
Arrests made in November shooting
VISALIA — On Wednesday, at 10 a.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit served an arrest and search warrant in the 1800 block of east Mineral King related to the Relax Inn shooting.
As a result, officers arrested Jesus Tienda, 39, and a male juvenile, 17, for their alleged roles in the shooting. During the search, officers allegedly located high capacity magazines, body armor, and a butane Honey-oil lab.
With the arrest of these two individuals, all outstanding suspects in a shooting on Nov. 22 have now been arrested and charged.
Anyone who would like to provide additional information in this case is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department Tip-Line at (559) 713-4738.
— Staff Reports
Two arrested after burglary at Cosmo Prof
VISALIA — Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to the 3200 block of South Mooney Boulevard, at Cosmo Prof for a report of a glass break burglar alarm. Officers determined merchandise near the glass break had been stolen.
Patrol officers developed leads on this case and attempted to make contact with Robert Lingberg, 28, in the 3600 block of South Sallee Court. According to police, Lingberg attempted to flee while discarding the stolen property, but he was arrested. Officers say they were also able to link Lingberg to a commercial burglary that occurred at Classic Soccer on Dec. 16.
Polo Catter, 43, was contacted at the same residence. Catter is on AB109 probation and was allegedly found in possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition. Police say Catter also had a controlled substance concealed on him, which was located during the booking process. Catter was arrested and booked for bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility, possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Lingberg was booked for two counts of commercial burglary.
— Staff Reports
