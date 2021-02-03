Manager in California AIDS office charged with $2M fraud
SACRAMENTO (AP) — A manager of California's Office of AIDS has been charged with defrauding the state out of about $2 million that was intended to help combat the condition.
Schenelle M. Flores, 45, of Sacramento pleaded not guilty to wire fraud Wednesday during a remote hearing of the federal court in Sacramento and was allowed to remain out of custody on a $25,000 bond, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Court documents obtained by KCRA-TV allege that Flores, working with at least five others, conducted a scheme in 2017 and 2018 to divert funds from the California Department of Public Health that were intended for use by the Sacramento-based Office of AIDS.
Flores worked with an unnamed Fresno-based corporation that had a state contract to distribute condoms and with owners of other businesses that purportedly provided services to the Office of AIDS, including a consulting business and an information technology services provider, prosecutors contend.
Flores and others used “false statements, representations, promises and half-truths" in charging supposed corporate expenses to the state, prosecutors allege.
Los Angeles and police union reach deal amid budget woes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles and its police union have reached a tentative agreement that would protect officers’ jobs while the city deals with the economic crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, the two sides jointly announced.
The Los Angeles Police Protective League agreed to defer two salary increases that were scheduled in fiscal 2021-2022 and the city committed to no layoffs for sworn personnel in the current fiscal year, according to a statement Tuesday.
The city also agreed to at least $70 million in cash overtime for officers in the next three fiscal years.
The deal requires a ratification vote by the membership of the police union.
The city is dealing with a projected $675 million budget shortfall.
Pyrotechnics explosion injures 4 in Southern California
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Four people suffered extensive injuries Tuesday when commercial pyrotechnics exploded in Southern California and sparked a brush fire in an industrial park, authorities said.
Two of the victims were taken to burn wards to treat their injuries from the explosion in Valencia, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Wednesday.
The pyrotechnics are also known as “gerbs” and are used to make a fountain or fireworks effect in concerts, movies or TV shows, Detective Sgt. Jeff Moore told The Associated Press.
“Apparently they were diluting several of them in some acetone when the accident occurred,” Moore said.
The name of the company that owned the pyrotechnics has not been released.
