VPD’s records supervisor promoted
VISALIA — Visalia Chief Jason Salazar announced the promotion of Records Supervisor Lisa Davis to the position of Police Support Services Manager.
In 2001, Davis began her career with the Visalia Police Department working as a Police Records Specialist. In 2003, Davis was promoted to Senior Police Records Specialist and in 2007 she was promoted to Police Records Supervisor.
Davis attended Fresno Pacific University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an emphasis on Organizational Leadership. In 2016, Davis graduated from the City of Visalia Supervisory Academy and completed the Los Angeles Police Department Leadership Program in 2017. Lisa also holds a POST Records Supervisor Certificate.
— Staff Reports
Two arrested after stolen firearm found
VISALIA — On the evening of March 10, patrol officers were dispatched to a possible man with a gun in the 3600 block of South Mooney Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers located the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue. During the traffic stop, a search was conducted of the vehicle and a stolen loaded firearm was located, according to police.
Abrann Perez-Pacheco, 23, and Sergio Hernandez, 23, were both arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.
— Staff Reports
Disneyland will reopen on April 30
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney will reopen its theme parks in California at the end of April after remaining closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Disneyland announced Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity. Under current state guidelines, only California residents can attend the parks.
“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”
All visitors ages 3 and up will require a reservation. Events that draw large group gatherings, such as parades, will not resume immediately.
The parks in Southern California closed on March 14, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As infections have fallen, California issued new rules for amusement parks to reopen in April in counties where virus transmission has dropped from widespread to substantial levels. This has already occurred in Orange County, where Disneyland is located.
