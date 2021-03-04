Utility assistance offered for Fresno County households impacted by COVID-19
FRESNO — The County of Fresno Department of Public Works and Planning, Community Development Division announced a new Emergency Utility Assistance program that will provide emergency utility assistance payments for income eligible households impacted by COVID-19.
The program is funded with Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).
Emergency Utility Assistance will be provided through direct payment of up to $600 to qualified utility companies providing gas, electric, sewer, water, solid waste or propane services on behalf of eligible households.
The Emergency Utility Assistance program is open to eligible households in unincorporated communities in Fresno County and the Cities of Fowler, Kerman, Kingsburg, Mendota, Reedley and Selma. Applications with required documents can be submitted online at www.FCEUA.com from March 8–19, 2021.
For questions or more information, please contact Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning, Community Development Division at (559) 600-4292
— Staff Reports
Man treated for gunshot wound, investigation ongoing
VISALIA — On 4 a.m. Feb. 22, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of West Houston Avenue.
An adult male with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen was located. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116 or the anonymous tip line at 713-4738.
— Staff Reports
