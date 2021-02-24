Funky electronics chain Fry's is no more
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fry's Electronics, the go-to chain for tech tinkerers looking for an obscure part, is closing for good.
The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland," said Wednesday in an online posting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to continue.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to post images and memories (good and bad).
The chain was concentrated on the West Coast, but had 31 stores in nine states. It was founded 36 years ago.
Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, called it “the end of an era, and a sad day” for an army of loyal customers.
The pandemic has done heavy damage to retailers, but Fry’s was already getting hammered by online competition and a battle between heavy-hitters Best Buy and Amazon.com.
The wild themes became more of a burden than an experience, Saunders said, and when the chain began to struggle, gaps began to appear on shelves in the the cavernous stores, making them a shell of what they once were.
“Fry’s was really a business build for the 1980s electronics boom. During that era, it was a gathering place for enthusiasts of an industry that was on fire," Saunders said. “However, those days have long since gone and now too has an icon that represented them.”
Fry's Electronics Inc. said its operations have ceased and the wind-down of locations will begin immediately. Customers with electronics being repaired in-store store are being asked to pick them up.
The chain's online presence appears largely to have been shut down.
No injuries in shooting stemming from verbal argument
VISALIA — On Feb. 15, at 8:32 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Mooney Boulevard and Princeton Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers learned that two groups of subjects were in a verbal argument. As the parties left the area, both groups fired at each other before fleeing, police said. No one was struck by gunfire. A neighboring business and a vehicle were hit, police said.
Violent Crimes detectives responded and took over the investigation. Jacinto Acosta, 24, was located in the area by patrol officers and later allegedly determined to be one of the shooters in the incident. Acosta was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, being a gang member in possession of a firearm, and gang enhancement.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Leo Segura at (559) 713-4739 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.
— Noe Garcia
Alleged drunk driver arrested after pursuit
VISALIA — On Feb. 16, at 10:48 p.m., an officer was on a traffic stop at Hall Street and Murray Avenue.
While on the stop, an uninvolved unrelated vehicle began honking and driving recklessly. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it allegedly failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated in the area of Rinaldi Street and Houston Avenue. Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was lost in the area of Elowin Avenue and Giddings Street.
Officers were able to identify the driver as David Ruiz, 39, according to authorities. Ruiz was located and arrested at a residence in the 3800 block of West Vine Avenue.
Ruiz was booked for felony evading, driving under the influence, and an outstanding warrant.
— Noe Garcia
