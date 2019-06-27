Brandman University’s Non-traditional Class of 2019

Brandman University Central valley Class of 2019 celebrated their Class of 2019 on June 7 in a ceremony at the Visalia Convention Center. The graduating class consisted of 424 students.
While only 33% of the U.S. population have a bachelor’s degree, numbers are significantly lower in Tulare county (14% attainment) and Kings county (13% attainment).
The more than 3,300 2019 graduates of Brandman system-wide showcase myriad reasons why thousands of working Californians–and active military personnel–prefer the flexibility that online colleges offer over a traditional campus setting and academic year, and why the quality of the degree and institution matters too.
Brandman’s celebrated 424 graduates from throughout the region–102 of whom will cross the stage to receive a diploma.
The average age of Brandman graduates is 37. Brandman students represent many different life stages, including mothers and fathers, grandparents, active military adults and working professionals from first-time degree recipients looking to advance in the workplace to career professionals receiving advanced degrees to cultivate specialized skill sets.
In the Central Valley the Visalia campus reaches students throughout the Hanford and Visalia areas and also offers programs fully online. Students enroll year-round at Brandman and degrees are conferred in real-time between Sept. 1, 2018–Aug. 31, 2019 for this academic year, even though many students enjoy the traditional commencement ceremonies the university offers.
