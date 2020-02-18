Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias Announces their 2020 Youth of the Year Winner

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

This year, BGCS had two finalists at the local level: Jose Urtiz, a freshman from the Farmersville Club, and Clarence Clavite, a senior from the Visalia Club. Both finalists are very active at their school and at the Club. Clarence is a part of the Visalia Club’s Junior Staff and Keystone programs. He also runs a program called “Teen Talks” that encourages communication among Club teens. Jose Urtiz is an avid athlete, participating in basketball and volleyball both at school and at the Club. Jose was also recognized for his writing in 2019, when he was named a winner of the Ford Driving Dreams Essay contest.

Regardless of their busy schedules, Jose & Clarence put in a lot of time and effort in order to compete for Youth of the Year. They worked closely with their mentors in order to rehearse and revise their speeches. These speeches are extremely personal, as candidates often share many of the obstacles they have overcome as well as their most intimate hopes and lifelong dreams. This speech is performed by the candidates at every level of the competition along with one-on-one interviews with judges.