Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sequoias receives $15,000 Kidcents Regional Grant

VISALIA – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias has been awarded a $15,000 KidCents Regional Grant to conduct the following two programs: Triple Play Daily Challenges, which encourages life-long fitness, and Triple Play Healthy Habits, which encourages healthy eating.

“Our organization is excited to have received a KidCents Regional grant. It is a perfect match for our Clubs, as we also prioritize the wellbeing, health, and lifelong success of our community’s youth,” said Galen Quenzer, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias will conduct these programs at their Clubs in six communities (Strathmore, Ivanhoe, Exeter, Visalia, Farmersville and Tulare) in Tulare County. They anticipate that 170 children and youth will participate in the 32 Daily Challenge sessions and the 14 Healthy Habits sessions. The outcome of participation in these two programs is that youth will have the ability, confidence and motivation to lead physically active lifestyles and adopt healthful eating patterns.