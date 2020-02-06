Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sequoias receives $15,000 Kidcents Regional Grant

VISALIA – Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias has been awarded a $15,000 KidCents Regional Grant to conduct the following two programs: Triple Play Daily Challenges, which encourages life-long fitness, and Triple Play Healthy Habits, which encourages healthy eating.
“Our organization is excited to have received a KidCents Regional grant. It is a perfect match for our Clubs, as we also prioritize the wellbeing, health, and lifelong success of our community’s youth,” said Galen Quenzer, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias will conduct these programs at their Clubs in six communities (Strathmore, Ivanhoe, Exeter, Visalia, Farmersville and Tulare) in Tulare County. They anticipate that 170 children and youth will participate in the 32 Daily Challenge sessions and the 14 Healthy Habits sessions. The outcome of participation in these two programs is that youth will have the ability, confidence and motivation to lead physically active lifestyles and adopt healthful eating patterns.
The KidCents Regional Grant Program, which provides grants of $15,000-$30,000, funds specific out-of-school time programs focused on children's nutrition, physical fitness and academic success. The KidCents program also annually supports a select group of more than 400 nonprofit, kid-focused organizations committed to improving the health and wellbeing of children living in the communities Rite Aid serves, as well as national organizations focused on critical children's issues including The Fred Rogers Company, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Folds of Honor.
In this cycle of KidCents Regional Grants, The Rite Aid Foundation awarded 233 nonprofit grants totaling more than $5 million. Grants were available in select counties in the following states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.
“The Rite Aid Foundation is committed to being a caring neighbor and making meaningful differences for the children and families who live in the communities we serve,” said Tracy Henderson, director of The Rite Aid Foundation and charitable giving initiatives. “The Regional Grant Program significantly expands the reach and impact of our KidCents program, while enabling our partner organizations to provide critical out-of-school time programs that are vital to keeping children and adolescents on track for future success.”
KidCents Regional Grants support nonprofit organizations with programs that serve children, grades K-12, and improve quality of life in Rite Aid communities. The grants support three of KidCents' primary focus areas for improving the health and wellbeing of children: healthy eating, active living and education. To be considered, programs and projects were required to take place during out-of-school-time with priority given to programs that support communities in need.
This is the second cycle of KidCents Regional Grants. In the first cycle, The Rite Aid Foundation awarded 180 grants, totaling more than $4 million.
Another cycle of KidCents Regional Grants will launch in 2020. To learn more about the program, visit riteaid.com/grants.