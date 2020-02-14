Boxer Celebrates 25th Anniversary

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) celebrated the ship’s 25th birthday Feb. 11 in the ship’s hangar bay.

The celebration included remarks from the ship’s commanding officer, guest speaker Rear Admiral John Gumbleton, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, group tours, and a cake cutting.

“Boxer has a long and storied history dating back to the war of 1812,” said Capt. Dale Heinken, commanding officer of Boxer. “Today we’re celebrating a quarter-century of service and success.”

The current Boxer is the sixth iteration in the ship’s expansive history, with the keel laid on April 8, 1991, in Pascagoula, Miss. The ship was launched Aug. 13, 1993 and commissioned February 11, 1995, with Capt. Robert E. Annis in command.

The ship name Boxer has an extensive history in British sea faring lore with ten ships sharing the name. The US Navy started its own history of the ship name when HMS Boxer, commanded by Captain Samuel Blyth, encountered and was captured by USS Enterprise, commanded by Lieutenant William Burrows, off the coast of Maine on 5 September 1813, during the war of 1812.