Friday, Dec. 20

Kevin William Rost, 18, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Cosme Ramos, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Phillip Abraham Ochoa, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.

Sophia Villarreal, 24, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Johnny Oliveira Silva, 26, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Betty Jean Chairmont, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Fail to Register as Arson Offender. Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consen

Jorge Luis Gomez, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Burglary, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Jonathan Reyna Martinez, 37, Suspicion of Kidnapping, False Imprisonment w/Violence etc., Robbery, Spousal Abuse, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Robert Frankin Jeffries, 34, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety

Saturday, Dec. 21

Dante Giovanni Lee Lona, 19, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery

John Christopher McGee, 39, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Out of County Bench Warrant

