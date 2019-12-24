Friday, Dec. 20
Kevin William Rost, 18, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Cosme Ramos, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Phillip Abraham Ochoa, 52, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio.
Sophia Villarreal, 24, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Johnny Oliveira Silva, 26, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Betty Jean Chairmont, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Fail to Register as Arson Offender. Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consen
Jorge Luis Gomez, 37, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Burglary, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Jonathan Reyna Martinez, 37, Suspicion of Kidnapping, False Imprisonment w/Violence etc., Robbery, Spousal Abuse, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Robert Frankin Jeffries, 34, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety
Saturday, Dec. 21
Dante Giovanni Lee Lona, 19, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery
John Christopher McGee, 39, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Out of County Bench Warrant
