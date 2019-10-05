Wednesday, Oct. 2

Efren Negrete, 35, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Barry Austin Farmer, 39, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Ashley Ann Sosa, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Perjury, Fraud to Obtain Aid (over $400), Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Hit and Run/prop damage only - Misd

Ernesto Ruiz Martinez, 53, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug

