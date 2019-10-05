Wednesday, Oct. 2
Efren Negrete, 35, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Barry Austin Farmer, 39, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Ashley Ann Sosa, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Perjury, Fraud to Obtain Aid (over $400), Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Hit and Run/prop damage only - Misd
Ernesto Ruiz Martinez, 53, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.