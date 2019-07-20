Friday, July 19
Cynthia Yvonne Meza, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Juan Manuel Bernardino, 25, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr
Anthony Bernard Upkins, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Jared Lee Phillips, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.