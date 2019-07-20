Friday, July 19

Cynthia Yvonne Meza, 30, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Juan Manuel Bernardino, 25, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr

Anthony Bernard Upkins, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jared Lee Phillips, 27, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)

