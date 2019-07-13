Wednesday, July 10
Quintillius Boykin, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Kelly James Fox, 33, Suspicion of Trespass on Posted Land or Building
Jorge Antonio Alvarado, 21, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Conspiracy; Obstruct Justice, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Steven Embrey, 26, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl
Gabriela Blanco, 23, Suspicion of Tresspassing
Anselmo Nicholas Maciel, 47, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Victorio Olguin Vega, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Unlicensed Driver, Probation Violation, Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse
Jason Matthew Aguirre, 40, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders
Ulises Garduno Martinez, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Benjamin Arellano, 37, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Thursday, July 11
Joseph Anthony Ward, 18, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Vandalism
Miguel Francisco Montes, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, Unlicensed Driver
Carrie Houston Moore, 43, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Marquise Dontae Belamy, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Michael Van Cline, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse
Vicky Ann Brown, 57, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Karen Ann Peabody, 53, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Out of County Bench Warrant
James Christopher Tsubochi, 26, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Nicholas Cole Goff, 44, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Robert Anthony Sotelo, 51, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Driv on rev/sus lic, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Interfering with Police Ofcr
William Buford, 43, Suspicion of Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance
Gilbert John Ochoa, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Revocation of Parole
Alex Kent Ryan, 30, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Poss of Controlled Substance, Destroy/etc Documentary Evid
Ernie Munoz, 29, Suspicion of Burglary, Parole Violation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.