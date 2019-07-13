Wednesday, July 10

Quintillius Boykin, 40, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Kelly James Fox, 33, Suspicion of Trespass on Posted Land or Building

Jorge Antonio Alvarado, 21, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Participate in Street Gang, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Conspiracy; Obstruct Justice, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Steven Embrey, 26, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Gabriela Blanco, 23, Suspicion of Tresspassing

Anselmo Nicholas Maciel, 47, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Victorio Olguin Vega, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Unlicensed Driver, Probation Violation, Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse

Jason Matthew Aguirre, 40, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Ulises Garduno Martinez, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Benjamin Arellano, 37, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Damage/Destroy any Wireless Com Device, Bench Warrant Misd., Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Thursday, July 11

Joseph Anthony Ward, 18, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc, Vandalism

Miguel Francisco Montes, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Interfering with Police Ofcr, Unlicensed Driver

Carrie Houston Moore, 43, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Under Influence Cont Substance, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Marquise Dontae Belamy, 28, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Michael Van Cline, 25, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse

Vicky Ann Brown, 57, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Karen Ann Peabody, 53, Suspicion of Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Out of County Bench Warrant

James Christopher Tsubochi, 26, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Nicholas Cole Goff, 44, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Robert Anthony Sotelo, 51, Suspicion of Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Driv on rev/sus lic, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Interfering with Police Ofcr

William Buford, 43, Suspicion of Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance

Gilbert John Ochoa, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Revocation of Parole

Alex Kent Ryan, 30, Suspicion of PRCS Hold, Poss of Controlled Substance, Destroy/etc Documentary Evid

Ernie Munoz, 29, Suspicion of Burglary, Parole Violation

