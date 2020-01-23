Tuesday, Jan. 21
Eric Landeros, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Attempted Grand Theft, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Forge/Alter Vehicle Registration
Juan Manuel Pintor, 32, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bench Warrant Misd., Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Tamper with Fire Alarm,
Michael Joseph Bean, 46, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger
Hector Pena, 23, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
Tonsha Wilcher, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Battery by Prisoner, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony
Nathaniel Sylvester, 19, Suspicion of Indecent Exposure
Laura Serrano, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Job Frias Sanchez, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Alex Jarred Childers, 28, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Falsely Impersonate Another, Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Possess firearm in a school zone, Participate in Strt Gang/Intent Promot, MFG/Sale/Poss FA Not Immed Recognized, MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle
Daniel Salazar, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Luis Adrian Contreras, 32, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.