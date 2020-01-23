Tuesday, Jan. 21

Eric Landeros, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Attempted Grand Theft, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony, Forge/Alter Vehicle Registration

Juan Manuel Pintor, 32, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Bench Warrant Misd., Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Tamper with Fire Alarm,

Michael Joseph Bean, 46, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger

Hector Pena, 23, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

Tonsha Wilcher, 48, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Battery by Prisoner, Enhancement of Prison Term-New Felony

Nathaniel Sylvester, 19, Suspicion of Indecent Exposure

Laura Serrano, 35, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Job Frias Sanchez, 41, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Alex Jarred Childers, 28, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Cont Substance, Poss for Sales, Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Falsely Impersonate Another, Illegall Possess Any Assault Weapon, MFG/Sale/Possess LG Capacity Magazine, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Possess firearm in a school zone, Participate in Strt Gang/Intent Promot, MFG/Sale/Poss FA Not Immed Recognized, MFG/Import/Etc Short-Barreled Rifle

Daniel Salazar, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Luis Adrian Contreras, 32, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger

