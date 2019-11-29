Thursday, Nov. 28
Fernando Thomas Vasquez Bernal, 34, Suspicion of Burglary, Vandalism, Damage $400+
Issac Richard Botello, 40, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger
James Edward Green, 38, Suspicion of Burglary
Robert Dorame, 35, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More)
Latoya Andrea Serna, 34, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
