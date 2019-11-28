Monday, Nov. 25

Teodoro Jesus Gutierrez, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Intimidate Wit/Vict by Threat/Force

Raymond Garcia, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Marisol Guillen Garibay, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Probation Violation

Carlos Garcia, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse, Contact w/Minor with Intent Sex, Arrange a Meeting with Minor

Brandon Strong, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Jose Luis Herrera Jimenez, 60, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Sex Penetration: -14 yrs by Force/Fear, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Rene Anthony Moya, 33, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI

Brett Howard Goleman, 31, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Christopher Paul Gomez, 32, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Felix Zamaripa, 36, Suspicion of DUI – Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/et, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Vandalism, Damage under $400,

Kimberly Lynn McKee, 38, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Mandori Mickey McWilliams, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Misdemeanor Petty Theft $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Logan Lee Whisenant, 20, Suspicion of Asslt w/int to Rape/Mayhem/etc, Rape - Vict Incap of Consent, False Imprisonment, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize,

Abel Santiago Garnica, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Att Burglary 1st Degree, Post Release Community Supervision Violation

Peter Vang, 26, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh

New Kee Xiong, 38, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property

Gregory Saenz Barrera, 47, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Kelly James Fox, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Cesar Cervantes Ledesma, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio,

