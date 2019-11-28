Monday, Nov. 25
Teodoro Jesus Gutierrez, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Intimidate Wit/Vict by Threat/Force
Raymond Garcia, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail
Marisol Guillen Garibay, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Probation Violation
Carlos Garcia, 23, Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse, Contact w/Minor with Intent Sex, Arrange a Meeting with Minor
Brandon Strong, 33, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Jose Luis Herrera Jimenez, 60, Suspicion of Lewd and Lascivious Act Upon Child, Sex Penetration: -14 yrs by Force/Fear, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Rene Anthony Moya, 33, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI
Brett Howard Goleman, 31, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Christopher Paul Gomez, 32, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Felix Zamaripa, 36, Suspicion of DUI – Felony, Obstruct/Resist Exec Ofcr (PO), Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/et, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Vandalism, Damage under $400,
Kimberly Lynn McKee, 38, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Mandori Mickey McWilliams, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles, Misdemeanor Petty Theft $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Logan Lee Whisenant, 20, Suspicion of Asslt w/int to Rape/Mayhem/etc, Rape - Vict Incap of Consent, False Imprisonment, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize,
Abel Santiago Garnica, 23, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Att Burglary 1st Degree, Post Release Community Supervision Violation
Peter Vang, 26, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh
New Kee Xiong, 38, Suspicion of Carry Conceal Firearm in Veh, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property
Gregory Saenz Barrera, 47, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Kelly James Fox, 34, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Cesar Cervantes Ledesma, 28, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio,
