Wednesday, Aug. 21

Phillip Reyes Morris, 32, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Jordan Curtis Hellman, 20, Suspicion of Attempted Robbery

Christopher Michael Vanburen, 26, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary

John Michael Martinez, 33, Suspicion of Out of County Warrant-Felony, Out of County Bench Warrant

Christopher Franco, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Intimidate Wit/Vic from Reporting

Gerardo Almeida, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Unlicensed Driver

Kayla Marie Aguilar, 31, Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Ron Anthony Coates, 57, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Thursday, Aug. 22

Enrique Garcia Robles, 54, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Michelle Lynn Banuelos, 50, Fugitive from Justice, Out of County Bench Warrant

David Puga, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Spousal Abuse

Ignacio Prieto Ramirez, 22, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Annette marie Pena, 44, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Trespass; Enter/Occupy Prop. W/O Consent

Felisha Zoneen Smith, 54, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Bench Warrant Misd.

Blanca Guadalupe Aguire, 49, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Under Influence Cont Substance

