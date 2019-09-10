Monday, Sept. 9

Gregory Rene Jackson. 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Roberto Menjivar, 28, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Adiline Ayala, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Under Influence Cont Substance

Cristoval Contreras, 42, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Out of County Bench Warrant

Luis Antonio Castillo, 26, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

Reginald Edwards Gray, 39, Suspicion of Battery on Peace Ofcr/Fire/etc, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Colin James Doherty, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Laura Julia Gonzalez, 30, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Poss of Controlled Substance, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd.

Joshua Tyler Erkelens, 27, Suspicion of Robbery; First Degree, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less, Under Influence Cont Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Bernardo Lemus Medina, 58, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, ADW - On PO, Not Firearm w/GBI, DUI Alcohol - Misd

Arnulfo Nunez Garza, 32, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

