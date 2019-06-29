Friday, June 28

Lori Jane Salazar, 33, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, Under Influence Cont Substance

Angelo Gabriel Fagundes, 45, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

