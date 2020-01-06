Friday, Jan. 3

Marcos Aguiniga Rios, 27, Suspicion of Burglary, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl

Miguel Aguiniga Cervantes, 31, Suspicion of Burglary, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Bench Warrant Felony

David Davaria Eldridge, 27, Suspicion of Stalking, DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Waldo Victor Varela, 46, Suspicion of Stalking

Joaquin Ayala, 28, Suspicion of Marijuana, Sales/Furnish/Give, Poss of Controlled Substance

Leonardo Ruiz, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, False Imprisonment, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cristina Lopez Carranza, 25, Suspicion of Embezzlement

Bertram Ray McDaniel, 35, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Ashley Marie Sanchez, 26, Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Under Influence Cont Substance

Bohdi Austin Sharp, 27, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Justin Tyler Patch, 33, Suspicion of Burglary, Conspiracy; Commit Crime,

Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Kenneth Alan Rayburn, 32, Suspicion of Burglary, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Anthony Jordan Foster, 23, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Exhibit Deadly Weapon:Not Firearm, Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Veronica Rochin, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use,

Scott Allen Williams, 50, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders

Eulallio Medina Castillo, 36, Suspicion of Burglary, Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Vandalism, Out of County Bench Warrant

