Monday, March 30

Alex Anthony Alvarado, 27, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Battery

Jose Celedon, 20, Suspicion of False Imprisonment, Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

