Wednesday, May 29

Juan Antonio Hernandez, 30, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon On Person Felony, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm

Marcelo Villalobos, 41, Suspicion of DUI - Felony

Raudell Perez, 29, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance

Jesus Alejandro Verduzco, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc

Kelly Bryann Rodriguez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer

Paul Scott Trosper, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence Cont Substance, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Nunchaku

Anita Alcala, 46, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Leonardo Chavez Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above

Michael James Repnicke, 50, Suspicion of Cruelty to Animals, Bench Warrant Felony, Battery

Frank John Contreras, 47, Suspicion of Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Bench Warrant Misd., Sex Offender Fail to Register, PRCS Hold

Darrell Lowe, 46, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales

Benjamin Arellano, 37, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Mark Paul Nunez, 31, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

David Charles Rice, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Robert Alan Hinch, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Interfering with Police Ofcr

Alma Rosa Rios Ramirez, 28, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Fail to Appear after Written Promise

Milton Lara Ruiz, 27, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Aggregate/Consec Terms-Multiple Conv,

Jose Meza, 29, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, PRCS Hold

Thursday, May 30

Cesar George Hernandez, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Juan Soto-Cota, 38, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Guadalupe Hernandez Ramirez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

 Christian Alvarez, 20, Suspicion of Driving/Addicted to Controlled Substance

Michael Rodrigo Cruz-Hicks, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Rufino Basicio Ramos-Alencastro, 28, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant

Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol

Jay Michael Robinson, 43, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Steve Michael Toste, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer

Sandra Lyn Holland, 56, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug

