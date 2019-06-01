Wednesday, May 29
Juan Antonio Hernandez, 30, Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon On Person Felony, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm
Marcelo Villalobos, 41, Suspicion of DUI - Felony
Raudell Perez, 29, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance
Jesus Alejandro Verduzco, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc
Kelly Bryann Rodriguez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., Petty Theft/Shoplift/Etc, Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer
Paul Scott Trosper, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Under Influence Cont Substance, Manufacture/Sale/Poss Nunchaku
Anita Alcala, 46, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Andrea Lynette Tucker, 57, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol
Leonardo Chavez Rodriguez, 34, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above
Michael James Repnicke, 50, Suspicion of Cruelty to Animals, Bench Warrant Felony, Battery
Frank John Contreras, 47, Suspicion of Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Bench Warrant Misd., Sex Offender Fail to Register, PRCS Hold
Darrell Lowe, 46, Suspicion of Trans/Sell/etc Cont Substance, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales
Benjamin Arellano, 37, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Mark Paul Nunez, 31, Suspicion of Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
David Charles Rice, 31, Suspicion of Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Robert Alan Hinch, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Interfering with Police Ofcr
Alma Rosa Rios Ramirez, 28, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Fail to Appear after Written Promise
Milton Lara Ruiz, 27, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Bench Warrant Felony, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Enhancement of Prison Term-Prior Felony, Aggregate/Consec Terms-Multiple Conv,
Jose Meza, 29, Suspicion of Interfering with Police Ofcr, PRCS Hold
Thursday, May 30
Cesar George Hernandez, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Juan Soto-Cota, 38, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Guadalupe Hernandez Ramirez, 32, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Felony - .08 per se, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Christian Alvarez, 20, Suspicion of Driving/Addicted to Controlled Substance
Michael Rodrigo Cruz-Hicks, 27, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Rufino Basicio Ramos-Alencastro, 28, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Out of County Bench Warrant
Jay Michael Robinson, 43, Suspicion of Bat:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
Steve Michael Toste, 57, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Possess Stolen Vehicle Vessel Trailer
Sandra Lyn Holland, 56, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug
