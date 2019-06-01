Friday, May 31
Jonathan Celis, 20, Suspicion of Stalking, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member,, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Participate in Strt Gang/ADW to produce GBI
Juan Bautista Hernandez, 39, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se
Francisca Luce Hernandez, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr
Alexander Peter Maynez, 43, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance
Adrian Jesus Vargas, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Unlicensed Driver
Aaron Sammy Cordova, 39, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Out of County Bench Warrant
Steve Sabala Campos, 34, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss Prescrip w/o Prescription
