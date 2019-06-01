Friday, May 31

Jonathan Celis, 20, Suspicion of Stalking, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member,, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term, Participate in Strt Gang/ADW to produce GBI

Juan Bautista Hernandez, 39, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, DUI - Misd - .08 per se

Francisca Luce Hernandez, 37, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr

Alexander Peter Maynez, 43, Suspicion of Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Poss of Controlled Substance

Adrian Jesus Vargas, 20, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Misd., DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Unlicensed Driver

Aaron Sammy Cordova, 39, Suspicion of False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Bench Warrant Misd., Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Inject/Smoking Paraphe, Out of County Bench Warrant

Steve Sabala Campos, 34, Suspicion of Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Poss Prescrip w/o Prescription

