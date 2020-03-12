Bookings
Monday, March 9

Jamie Meza, 30, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Battery, Brandish Weapon; Not Firearm, Petty Theft

Daniel Villegas, 50, Suspicion of Lewd or Lascivious act w/child 14/15

Pete Rolondo Atilano, 33, Suspicion of Possess Access Card Acct Info w/Intent to Defraud, Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance, Cruelty to Child w/Poss Injury or Death

Cynthia Christine Muniz, 36, Suspicion of Possess Access Card Acct Info w/Intent to Defraud

Diego Santanna Molina, 23, Suspicion of Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail

Samven Keo, 39, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Robbery, DUI Alcohol - Misd

Michael Shawn Hackett, 29, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Impersonate to Make Other Liable, Shoplifting; Business Hours $950 or less

Tyshun C Sims, 26, Suspicion of Battery by Prisoner, Prisoner Possess Weapon, Parole Violation

Yessenia Esmeralda Estrada, 24, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Poss of Cont Subst for Sales, Trans/Sell/etc CS Btwn Counties

Russell Scott Hicks, 45, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Claudio Valerio, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj, Hit & Run – Injury, Minor:Know Oper Veh While Carry Alcohol

Michael Eugene Owens, 41, Suspicion of Fail Reg Gain/LV Resid

Michael Tyrone Hardison, 38, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Samantha Yvette Simpson, 46, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft of Elder/Dependent Adult Under >$950, Fraud to Obtain Aid

Wednesday, March 10

Diamond Angelus Dillard, 28, Suspicion of Failure to register new address,

Adam Jacob Hernandez, 21, Suspicion of Firearm Discharge From Vehicle at Person, Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle, ADW – Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Daniel Saldana, 33, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

Dalila Gutierrez, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent

Alina Vivian Espinoza, 20, Suspicion of ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury

Koepa Jeff, 18, Suspicion of Poss for Sale Designated Cntrl Sub

Javier Morales Martinez, 33, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

