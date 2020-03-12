× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Claudio Valerio, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj, Hit & Run – Injury, Minor:Know Oper Veh While Carry Alcohol

Michael Eugene Owens, 41, Suspicion of Fail Reg Gain/LV Resid

Michael Tyrone Hardison, 38, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Samantha Yvette Simpson, 46, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Theft of Elder/Dependent Adult Under >$950, Fraud to Obtain Aid

Wednesday, March 10

Diamond Angelus Dillard, 28, Suspicion of Failure to register new address,

Adam Jacob Hernandez, 21, Suspicion of Firearm Discharge From Vehicle at Person, Shoot at Occupied Building or Vehicle, ADW – Firearm, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Daniel Saldana, 33, Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Under Influence Cont Substance

Dalila Gutierrez, 45, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Burglary, False Rep of ID to Peace Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance, Enter Non-Comm Dwell House W/O Consent