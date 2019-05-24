Friday, May 24
Eriona Mary Antunovich, 24, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug
Jose Josafat Orozco Covarrubias, 28, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Out of County Bench Warrant
Linda Renee Sexton Rogers, 39, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage under $400
Alyssa Renee Felix, 21, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Kortni Nicole Muser, 38, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.