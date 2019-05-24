Friday, May 24

Eriona Mary Antunovich, 24, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug

Jose Josafat Orozco Covarrubias, 28, Suspicion of DUI - Under the influence of any drug, Out of County Bench Warrant

Linda Renee Sexton Rogers, 39, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage under $400

Alyssa Renee Felix, 21, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Kortni Nicole Muser, 38, Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk in Public

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments