Wednesday, May 22
Diana Lopez Rolon, 34, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, Out of County Bench Warrant
Jacob Wayne Murray, 41, Suspicion of Vandalism
Frank Anthony Machado, 30, Suspicion of Battery
Ryan Anthony Dillard, 29, Suspicion of Vandalism
Adam Jacob Hernandez, 20, Suspicion of Proh Own/Poss Firearm Denied by Crt Ord, Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh
Kelsey Marie Delaware, 19, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Vandalism, Damage under $400
Anthony Segura, 28, Suspicion of If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine, Driv on rev/sus lic, Robbery
Alyssa Marie Ortega, 28, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death
Merced Estrada, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Driv on rev/sus lic
Miguel Angel Rosales, 27, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm
Matthew Garcia Limon, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Armando Estrada, 22, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/ADW to produce GBI, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term
Maria Mercedes Resendez, 41, Suspicion of Use Others ID-Intent Defraud:Prior Conv, Under Influence Cont Substance, Appropriate Lost Property, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Theft-Forged/Invalid Access Card, Burglary:Misdemeanor 2nd Degree, Theft-Forged/Invalid Access Card
Keegan Andrew States, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance
Thursday, May 23
Julianna Jorge Pena, 27, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Unlicensed Driver, Fleeing Peace Officer, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Drugs Only
Francisco Garcia, 33, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Tony Campos Rocha, 23, Suspicion of DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug
Thomas Villalobos, 55, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Controlled Substance, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol
Julio Lerma Barrera, 39, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Attempted Murder, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Fail to Appear after Written Promise, Interfering with Police Ofcr, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI
John Richard Rambo,41, Suspicion of Burglary
Roy Dean Newton, 53, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Justin William Billingsley, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance
Jonathan Charles Freeman, 32, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole
Jacob Ayala, 24, Suspicion of Unlawful Touch of Intimate Parts, Phone Calls: Obscene/Threaten
Adolph Rudy Lujano, 44, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Under Influence Cont Substance
Victor Alberto Luna Medina, 33, Suspicion of Driv on rev/sus lic, Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance
Stephanie Carmen Salas, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Under Influence Cont Substance
Eloisa Garcia Ramirez, 31, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child
Ernesto Chavez Palomino, 41, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI
Leonel Ibarra Lopez, 51, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant
Carlos A Lopez, 19, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.