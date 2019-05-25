Wednesday, May 22

Diana Lopez Rolon, 34, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol – Misd, Out of County Bench Warrant

Jacob Wayne Murray, 41, Suspicion of Vandalism

Frank Anthony Machado, 30, Suspicion of Battery

Ryan Anthony Dillard, 29, Suspicion of Vandalism

Adam Jacob Hernandez, 20, Suspicion of Proh Own/Poss Firearm Denied by Crt Ord, Carry Loaded Firearm in Public Per/Veh

Kelsey Marie Delaware, 19, Suspicion of Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Vandalism, Damage under $400

Anthony Segura, 28, Suspicion of If convicted under section within 5 years of a prior offense-Jail/Fine, Driv on rev/sus lic, Robbery

Alyssa Marie Ortega, 28, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death

Merced Estrada, 26, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Driv on rev/sus lic

Miguel Angel Rosales, 27, Suspicion of Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm

Matthew Garcia Limon, 22, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Armando Estrada, 22, Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Participate in Street Gang, Participate in Strt Gang/ADW to produce GBI, Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Member, ADW - By Force Likely Produce GBI, Participate in Strt Gang/Felony-Add Term

Maria Mercedes Resendez, 41, Suspicion of Use Others ID-Intent Defraud:Prior Conv, Under Influence Cont Substance, Appropriate Lost Property, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Theft and Unlawful Use of Personal Identification of Another, Theft-Forged/Invalid Access Card, Burglary:Misdemeanor 2nd Degree, Theft-Forged/Invalid Access Card

Keegan Andrew States, 36, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance

Thursday, May 23

Julianna Jorge Pena, 27, Suspicion of Attempt to Commit 496 PC Stolen Property, Unlicensed Driver, Fleeing Peace Officer, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicl, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, DUI - Drugs Only

Francisco Garcia, 33, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Tony Campos Rocha, 23, Suspicion of DUI - Driving under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug

Thomas Villalobos, 55, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Carry Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Poss of Controlled Substance, Prob Dept Warr - Prob Viol

Julio Lerma Barrera, 39, Suspicion of Poss of Controlled Substance, Attempted Murder, Evade P/O-Wanton Disregard for Safety, Fail to Appear after Written Promise, Interfering with Police Ofcr, ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI

John Richard Rambo,41,  Suspicion of Burglary

Roy Dean Newton, 53, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Justin William Billingsley, 33, Suspicion of Under Influence Cont Substance, Poss of Controlled Substance

Jonathan Charles Freeman, 32, Suspicion of Revocation of Parole

Jacob Ayala, 24, Suspicion of Unlawful Touch of Intimate Parts, Phone Calls: Obscene/Threaten

Adolph Rudy Lujano, 44, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Under Influence Cont Substance

Victor Alberto Luna Medina, 33, Suspicion of Driv on rev/sus lic, Bench Warrant Misd., Under Influence Cont Substance

Stephanie Carmen Salas, 41, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or More), Under Influence Cont Substance

Eloisa Garcia Ramirez, 31, Suspicion of Corp Punishment of a Child

Ernesto Chavez Palomino, 41, Suspicion of DUI-Misd - .08 or above, Driv on Susp/Rev DL for DUI

Leonel Ibarra Lopez, 51, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant

Carlos A Lopez, 19, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol - Misd

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments