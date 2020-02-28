Blue Ridge, 7th Fleet Staff Arrive in Thailand

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (NNS) -- U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), along with the embarked 7th Fleet staff, arrived in Laem Chabang, Thailand, for a scheduled port visit as part of their continuing mission of relationship-building in the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit gives the combined Blue Ridge/7th Fleet team a chance to continue its standard of giving back to Thai citizens, with community-relations events and 7th Fleet Band hosting performances in the community. In addition, 7th Fleet leadership will take part in a series of staff talks for professional exchanges with their Thai counterparts.

Blue Ridge's last visit to Thailand was in April 2019. Capt. Craig Sicola, Blue Ridge's commanding officer said this visit underscores U.S. Navy's continued commitment to Thailand.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"It's been nearly a year since our last visit, and while that may seem like a short amount of time for those who were here last April, the landscape in the region is ever changing," Sicola said. "So it's important to show that we are still here, still relevant and committed to the people of Thailand."