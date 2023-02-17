Celebrating Black History Month, the Hanford library is hosting State Park Interpreter Jerelyn Oliveira from Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will start at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
I’ve watched many documentaries about influential Black people. The movie "Hidden Figures" brought awareness of the three Black women never recognized for their contribution to the Space Race.
I like learning by reading fictional history. And I’m especially drawn to stories of women in different eras. That’s how I learned about Belle da Costa Green, the subject of "The Personal Librarian" by Louise Hare. She passed for White to work for J.P. Morgan, who was, by many accounts, very racist. She became instrumental in amassing priceless books for his library (Gutenberg Bible anyone?) and became one of the most powerful women in acquisitions in NYC.
"Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker" by Jennifer Chiaverini tells the story of Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, a freed woman, who tolerated the high-strung Mary Todd Lincoln for six years before writing a book about her experiences.
"The Hungry Heart" is the biography of Josephine Baker by Jean-Claud Baker and Chris Chase. She was a dancer who could not find an audience in America. She moved to France where she became the first Black sex symbol. She worked with the French Resistance and used her fame to be a spy during WWII.
"Miss Aldridge Regrets" is a mystery by Louise Hare. A jazz singer escapes a charge of murder by taking a ship to America. Falling in with a rich family, secrets are unveiled and the body count increases.
"The Sunflower Sisters" by Martha Hall Kelly is a story of two sisters torn apart when one is sent to another plantation. They communicated by placing sunflowers on the road between the two plantations.
One of my favorite books is "Horse" by Geraldine Brooks. This bestseller tells the story of a horse named Lexington, considered the greatest racehorse in history. An enslaved groom trained him and forged a strong bond. The two were immortalized in several paintings. After the horse’s death, his bones were exhumed and studied at the Smithsonian to discover what gave the horse such incredible ability.
There are so many books on the Black experience and so many people to discover, not just for one month but to be celebrated every month.