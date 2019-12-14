Big Fresno Fair presents donation check to Valley Children's

Fresno - The Big Fresno Fair is thrilled to present a check for $37,496 to Valley Children’s as result of the incredible community participation at the first-ever $4 “Fill the Need” Day that was held on Thursday, October 10 during the 2019 Big Fresno Fair.
A total of 18,748 people joined the effort that saw an incredible turn out of Fairgoers who purchased their $4 “Fill the Need” tickets online or that day at the gate. All online fees for these ticket sales were waived by eTix, the Fair’s ticketing company, so the $4 ticket was just $4. Half of the $4 ticket sales went back to Valley Children's in support of its mission to increase access to life-saving healthcare to the 1.3 million kids in our region. Sponsors of this effort were eTix and ABC 30.
“We are grateful for the generous donation that was made to Valley Children’s by The Big Fresno Fair,” said Rob Saroyan, President of Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation. “With the support of the community and partners like The Big Fresno Fair, we are capable of helping more families than ever before. We look forward to the future of this partnership and the growth of its positive impact on the Valley.”
The “Fill the Need” effort further united The Big Fresno Fair, the largest annual event in Central California, and Valley Children’s, one of the top pediatric hospitals in the state. The $4 “Fill the Need” Day partnership serves as a way to provide a big savings to families on their trip to the Fair and provide the satisfaction of knowing their ticket purchase benefits the community, helping to provide increased access to healthcare for Valley kids.
“We all want healthy, happy kids running around and we are so grateful that this effort is part of a bigger mission to make that happen,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “Thank you to everyone who participated in the new ‘Fill the Need’ Day; we hope you will support it again next year and encourage everyone you know to do so as well! Together, we can make an even bigger impact on the health of our kids, plus have some fun at the Fair!”
Tickets for the 2020 Big Fresno Fair’s $4 “Fill the Need” Day, which will be on Thursday, October 8, are on sale now online at http://bit.ly/2020FilltheNeed. All online ticket fees have been waived, so your $4 ticket is just that, $4! Also, mark your calendars for the 2020 Big Fresno Fair, October 7 – 18!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.