The Big Fresno Fair took home 17 awards at the Western Fairs Association’s (WFA) 100th annual Convention & Trade Show held in Reno, Nevada Jan. 15-18.
Fair CEOs, directors, staff, delegates and fair-related professionals from roughly 125 fairs throughout the western United States attended to celebrate the greatest accomplishments of 2022. These Achievement Awards recognize the best practices by fairs in a variety of categories, from digital marketing to non-profit partnerships. This year, some of The Big Fresno Fair’s first place finishes included the new Community Cultural Center in the Fresno County Historical Museum and Overall Fair Marketing campaign.
“I’m so proud of our team and their hard work into creating these award-winning marketing elements and programs that further engage and connect our Fair to the community,” said Lauri L. King, CEO of The Big Fresno Fair. “We are honored to be recognized by our peers and are grateful to have this network to share ideas, as well as find new ways to improve what we do and how we do it.”
The Big Fresno Fair walked away with six first-place WFA Achievement Awards, eight second-place awards and three third-place awards. See below for a complete list of awards:
First-Place Awards:
- Overall Fair Marketing – 2022 Big Fresno Fair Marketing Campaign
- Fair Logo – 2022 Big Fresno Fair Logo
- New Cultural Program – Community Cultural Center, Fresno County Historical Museum
- Single Social Media Ad – Save Mart & FoodMaxx Early Fair Savings Ad/Post
- Give It Your Best Shot – Entertainment & Grounds Acts, Photo of Paul Rodriguez in Crowd
- Give It Your Best Shot – Food & Beverage, Photo of Kid with Ice Cream Cone
Second-Place Awards:
- Television Advertising Single Ad – Big Fresno Fair’s Early Savings TV Spot
- Television Ad Series - Big Fresno Fair’s Early Savings, General Fair and Horse Racing TV Spots
- Television Ad – Foreign Language – Big Fresno Fair’s Early Savings TV Spot
- Radio Ad – Single – Big Fresno Fair’s Early Savings Radio Spot
- Radio Ad Series – Big Fresno Fair’s Early Savings, Midland, Horse Racing Radio Spots
- Radio Ad – Foreign Language – Early Savings Spanish Spot
- Give It Your Best Shot – Exhibits, Competitive or Educational, Photo of 4-H youth with Rabbit
- Give It Your Best Shot – Animals with or Without People, Photo of Alaskan Pig Races
Third-Place Awards:
- Give It Your Best Shot – Community Outreach/Emergency Response Venues, Photo of Cal Fire with Kid
- Give It Your Best Shot – Carnival, Photo of Mom & Daughter in Carnival
- Give It Your Best Shot – People at the Fair, Photo of Beer & Wine Festival
The Big Fresno Fair competed against other top fairs of its size such as California State Fair, Orange County Fair, San Diego County Fair, Washington State Fair, LA County Fair and many others. The Western Fairs Associations (WFA), a non-profit trade association that serves the fair industry within the western United States and Canada, offers the annual Achievement Awards to recognize excellence in the fair industry and share successful ideas and programs with others fairs.
The Big Fresno Fair, founded in 1884, is the fourth-largest fair in the state of California and represents the 21st District Agricultural Association. Nearly 600,000 people from throughout the state visit The Big Fresno Fair each year, making it the largest annual event in the Central Valley.