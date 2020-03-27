Beat boredom with our Games section!
Beat boredom with our Games section!

Most of us are currently spending a little more time indoors than normal but that doesn’t mean you have to succumb to boredom.  You can always spend some time on https://hanfordsentinel.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play?

Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section!

Available 24/7 at https://hanfordsentinel.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi.

What are you waiting for? Get playing now!


