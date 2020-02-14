Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, 26th MEU Transit Strait of Hormuz

ARABIAN GULF (NNS) -- The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on Feb. 12 completed passage through the Strait of Hormuz, entering the Arabian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman.

“In a typical week, more than 500 ships sail through the Strait of Hormuz, representing a steady flow of maritime traffic crucial to the vitality of the nations in this region,” said Capt. Lance Lesher, commodore of the ARG. “Our passage through this important strait and continued presence in the area plays a critical role in maintaining the freedom of navigation key to regional security and stability here.”

The Bataan ARG also includes the amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) and the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Also traveling with the ARG through the strait were the guided missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) and dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12).

“Bataan’s transit of the Strait of Hormuz supports stability and security essential to maritime commerce,” said Capt. Greg Leland, commanding officer of Bataan. “Our continued commitment to our partner nations lends to the strength of nations here in the Gulf and elsewhere in the region.”

