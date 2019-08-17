Porterville, CA – Bank of the Sierra announced today that $36,500 was given to 15 nonprofits in the Central Valley during the second quarter. The bank awards $1,000-$5,000 grants to 1525 nonprofit organizations each quarter as part of its Sierra Grant program. Overall in the second quarter, Bank of the Sierra awarded a total of $62,500 to nonprofits in eight counties it serves.
Bags4Kids received a Sierra Grant to help pay for items needed to fill comfort bags that are given to displaced children in Kern County. Each bag contains over 20 new items, including a blanket, clothing, school supplies, books, toys, a teddy bear, and more. When at-risk children are removed from unsafe homes, they are not allowed to take their belongings with them, and bags from Bags4Kids provide comfort to the children as they enter a new home.
Sierra Grants were awarded to the Salvation Army for programs that serve Tehachapi, Tulare, and Visalia. Funds will be used to support programs that provide services to individuals and families including food and utility assistance, clothing vouchers, and youth programs. A grant will also help send 35 youth from low-income families to the Salvation Army’s six-day sleepaway camp located in the beautiful Redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Kings Gospel Mission in Hanford will use its Sierra Grant to expand its sheltering options for the homeless. The grant will also help the organization’s KGM Crew, which provides contracts for cleaning and odd jobs for those who are willing and able to work. Other projects include a thrift store, a CRV recycling center, and a mobile shower unit.
“It’s important to give back to our communities, and I’m always thrilled when we can help support organizations that do such wonderful work in the cities we serve,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Sierra Grant program has allowed us to give back to our communities for over 15 years.”
