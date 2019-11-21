PORTERVILLE — Bank of the Sierra announced today that $40,000 was given to 14 nonprofits in the Central Valley during the third quarter. The Bank awards $1,000-$5,000 grants to 15-25 nonprofit organizations each quarter as part of its Sierra Grant program. Overall in the third quarter, Bank of the Sierra awarded a total of $62,500 to nonprofits in the eight counties it serves.

The Kern Partnership for Children and Families will use its Sierra Grant to help fund Operation Fresh Start.

The program helps foster children and resource families during a funding gap between the time a child is placed in a caregiver’s home and the resource family receives final approval from the state. The children and families receive clothes and other personal care items they might not receive until after approval.

A Sierra Grant will help the Boys & Girls Club of the Sequoias with its Sports Park Library Project. High school students will set up a portable library at the Farmersville Sports Park and read to young siblings of athletes during games and practices. The Boys & Girls Club is a lead organization for Lea Conmigo Farmersville.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The State Center Community College Foundation received a Sierra Grant to support its Feed the Need proposal. The foundation wants to expand Reedley College’s food bank to include weekend services, which would help approximately 300 students that have little money to spend on food during the weekends. The grant will pay for student employees to run the food bank, additional food materials, and more.

“We’re thrilled to give back to the organizations that do so much for our communities,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve given over $2.2 million in Sierra Grants since the program started, and we look forward to giving even more!”

About the Sierra Grant Program Since its inception in 2004, the Sierra Grant Program has been responsible for donating over two million dollars to organizations that improve local communities.

Nonprofits who wish to apply for a Sierra Grant can pick up an instructional brochure at any Bank of the Sierra branch, or visit the bank’s web site at www.bankofthesierra.com/resources/sierra_grant_program.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments